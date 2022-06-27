Port Charlotte woman missing since Tuesday, considered endangered

Deputies are looking for a Port Charlotte woman who has been missing from her home since Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Wendy L. Hanleck was last seen Tuesday evening at her residence on Arnold Avenue in Port Charlotte. She drives a 2015 Silver Chevy Spark bearing FL Tag 11BGRD. Hanleck is considered endangered and may be in the North Port area.

CCSO is asking anyone with information on Hanleck’s location to please contact the department immediately at (941) 639-2101.