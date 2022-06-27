Money Monday: Cleaning up our finances

As we enter the summer season, we generally think of school being out, of family vacations and barbecues. But how about a summer cleaning of our finances?
Here to provide insight on how to clean up our finances for the season is Stefan Contorno, senior vice president and partner of Touchstone Wealth Partners UBS – Bonita Springs.
Watch the full video above.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.