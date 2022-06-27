Man found guilty of accidentally shooting, killing girlfriend in Lehigh Acres

The man who confessed to the accidental Christmas Eve shooting of his girlfriend has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Hilario Jose-Cruz, 24, was found guilty of the 2020 shooting after a three-day trial in Lee County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Lehigh Acres after a 911. When they arrived, they found Jose-Crus standing near his girlfriend, who was lying on the ground bleeding after being shot in the chest. She died shortly after deputies arrived.

The State Attorney’s Office said Jose-Cruz told deputies that he had been drinking and smoking a TCH vape pen while dancing with a loaded firearm right before the shooting.

Jose-Cruz is set to be sentenced on August 8.