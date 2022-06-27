Collier County tourism in decline amid surging gas prices, inflation

A dip in a big source of income for Southwest Florida, tourism, is down in Collier County for the last few months.

Due to a variety of reasons people suddenly have less money, and Paul Beirnes knows this. “Index jumps, gas prices, you know, everything from the price of milk to consumer sentiment in general,” Beirnes said. He’s the executive director of the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

As an expert in tourism, Beirnes saw the record-breaking jump in Collier County in 2021. But, he figured the spike couldn’t and wouldn’t last forever.

The latest tourism numbers show bookings are down as much as 8%. One explanation could be that Florida is no longer the only hot spot open for business, giving tourists options.

But, the area general manager of the Ritz Carlton, Mark Ferland, has other thoughts. “We’re also going to see a lot of that international travel come back into the United States,” Ferland said. “So, yes, there will be some that go back out to experience some of those other destinations, but we’ll also see a lot coming in.”

It’s the middle class that’s cutting back on travel. The number of people flying in and out of Southwest Florida International depicts that. After a record-high 1.5M passengers in March, that number dipped to 836K in May.

“I do think that there are a couple of factors that will play to our advantage,” Beirnes said. “One, summer is summer, the kids are out of school, and regardless of the pinch in the wallet, the reality is Jimmy is out of school, right? We need to reconnect as a family. So I think there’s going to be a little bit of desire for that. For that travel, that will resonate.”

With money as tight as it is for families right now, Beirnes said Collier County’s marketing strategy will target Floridians who can drive here. If that works, he believes they could see more record-breaking numbers.