Free HIV tests in Lee County on Monday for National HIV Testing Day

LEE COUNTY
On Monday, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County is hosting a free HIV testing event in observance of National HIV Testing Day.
You can find free testing at the following times and locations in Lee County:
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FDOH-Lee, 83 Pondella Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
- Noon to 4 p.m. at Walgreens, 805 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33904
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walgreens, 3593 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901
You can find more times and locations by visiting this link.
