4 arrested in Collier County drug bust that began as a battery investigation

Four people are under arrest after Collier County Sheriff’s deputies who were responding to reports of a battery found a home full of drugs.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home on 29th Place SW around 11 p.m. on Sunday for a reported battery. When they arrived, deputies say there were drugs in plain view.

CCSO deputies contacted their narcotics detectives who got a search warrant for the home. Deputies began their search just before 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Collier County Sheriff’s deputies say they found nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, more than 23 grams of fentanyl, three grams of a cocaine and fentanyl mix, nine grams of meth, five grams of Xanax, 10 grams of buprenorphine Naloxone, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested four people who were living at the home.

Wayne Anthony LeBlanc, 37, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Kayla Katherine Marlow, 33, is facing charges of possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon and possessing narcotic paraphernalia.

Norma Sue Gable, 52, is facing charges of possessing narcotic paraphernalia.

Kim L. Phillips, 60, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance – amphetamine and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office says Mawlor and Gable are both convicted felons. They say they are still investigating this incident.