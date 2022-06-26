Shop owner reacts to damages done by Palm Beach Blvd shooting

A shop owner’s property was damaged by the shooting on Palm Beach Blvd.

The shop owner said he got to his shop at around 7:30 a.m. and noticed one of his windows was broken.

He came to the conclusion it was caused by a gunshot.

Joaquin Pujols, owner of Hair Magic Beauty Salon said, hearing the news of the shooting did not make him nervous.

“The years that we have been here, it hasn’t happened during the day. Well, this happened during the night, and at night people are sleeping. But during the day there haven’t been any similar events, the plaza is calm, businesses are doing good and since I have the protection, the police are walking not only in this plaza but every plaza here on Palm Beach Blvd and nothing has happened, no shootings have happened during the day, or early in the night we keep working like normal,” Pujols said.

He says this did not impact his business.

FMPD said the victim of the shooting remains in critical condition.

If you know the two males in the pictures above contact Crime Stoppers.