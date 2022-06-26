Carl Pukin’s first court appearance accused of attacking 15-year-old

Carl Pukin had his first court appearance in Lee County on an out-of-county warrant on Sunday and is being held on a $1,500 bond.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Pukin is accused of attacking Edwin, 15-years-old, at the Naples Towne Centre 6 movie theater in Collier County.

Pukin was ordered to stay away from the victims and Baker Park. Naples Police say Pukin confronted another family at Barker Park on June 13th.

“It all happened so fast, Edwin said.” “You really don’t process everything until like the moment already passed. And everyone was like woah what just happened.”

Pukin says Edwin knocked into his child. From surveillance video inside the movie theater, you can see a man holding a child and using his free hand to grab someone by the throat and take him to the ground.

Witnesses separated the man from the teenager. Later, Pukin left with his wife and kids.