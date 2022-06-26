Cape Coral streets flood after heavy rain

A Cape Coral community sees flooding after the heavy rain.

WINK News got a video of a road completely submerged along Southeast 5th Street in Cape Coral.

A man on a four-wheeler found a way to make the most of the conditions.

Several tow trucks were towing stalled cars and multiple streets were closed down.

On Skyline Blvd near Southwest 10th Street people are walking through the water and pushing their cars through the flooded waters.

Cape Coral police made a Facebook post to warn drivers about other flooded roadways. In the post they asked drivers not to drive through standing water if they come across it.

WINK News spoke with a neighbor he said this area here usually gets flooded.

A tow truck asked WINK News if we needed any help after being parked on the median. It just goes to show you that people are out helping others who might have gotten stalled.

As for the flooding we are still seeing a little bit, but it has started to go down.