Biggest ham radio event in SWFL

Tens of thousands of people from around the world are working to communicate using ham radio. That’s an amateur radio that uses morse code and technology from decades ago.

On Sunday, in North Fort Myers Community Park the Fort Myers amateur radio club is participating in a field day.

The group’s been at the community park since Saturday afternoon, getting in touch with as many people as possible from all around the world through frequency. The technology has worked for more than 100 years, so you don’t need cell service or internet. Hams hope this event will encourage more people to take this hobby

Using Morse code is a language only a few understand. But along with science, skill, and fun, ham radio is also an important tool to have during emergencies, and can save lives.

“I’ve been a hamm for 61 years now and through that time there has been various occasions that amateur radio that turned out to be a very important emergency tool,” Dave Weinstein, President of the Charlotte County Amateur Radio Society said. ” “Could you believe that this antenna is capable of transmitting a signal that hamms in another part of the world can hear and decode?”

This is the most popular event for ham radio around the world and will wrap up at 2 p.m. on Sunday.