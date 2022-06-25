Fort Myers police investigating shooting on Palm Beach Blvd

FORT MYERS
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured.
It happened near the intersection of Palm Beach and Veronica Shoemaker boulevards.
Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital but is in stable condition. Multiple cruisers are on scene and the entire road is closed off.
A nearby plaza is also closed off by police tape.
Police have not announced any arrests.
No other information is known at this time.
