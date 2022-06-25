Coast Guard rescues man on fishing vessel near Naples

The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old male passenger aboard a fishing vessel about 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples on Friday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient, and his two adult sons, and transferred them to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers in stable condition, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The man was having difficulty breathing, a crew member reported to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard was notified at around 8 p.m.

The Coast Guard encourages all mariners to have reliable forms of communication in the event of emergencies.

Watch a video as they lift the man from the vessel.