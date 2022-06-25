A warning for judge’s and state officials from the Department of Homeland Security

A memo from the Department of Homeland Security warns that threats of political violence will likely intensify after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

We’re already seeing acts of violence.

In Arizona, protestors outside the state capitol were banging on the windows trying to break the glass, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A situation that ended with police firing tear gas to disperse the crowds.

In Colorado, Longmont Public Safety said a fire at the Christian pregnancy clinic is being investigated as arson.

The Homeland Security warning mentions one of those targets to the political violence could also be federal and state officials including judges and facilities.

It also mentions the First Amendment protected events and reproductive and health care facilities as well as faith-based organizations connected to abortion rights.

Those are all targets as well it states.

Rich Kolko, WINK News Safety and Security Specialist said warnings like this from the Department of Homeland Security are common following something like this.

“The big thing that they work on is information sharing. It was one of their main missions. So, they talked to federal, state, and local officials around the country, and help coordinate information and intelligence,” Kolko said.

Kolko added that we’re in the summertime so people are off from work and school and we can expect these protests to continue for a while.