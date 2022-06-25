A North Fort Myers woman is facing charges of grand theft, burglary

A North Fort Myers woman is accused of stealing credit cards out of a locker in the NCH Wellness Center in Immokalee.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office Amanda McCarthy, 36, is facing charges of burglary, grand theft, and fraud.

McCarthy went into the NCH Wellness Center locker room on March 26 and took a credit card, CCSO said.

The victim said her phone died while at the gym so she left to go buy a charger at Walmart and noticed her Wells Fargo card was missing. After purchasing a charger she returned to her car to charge her phone, and when it turned on she checked her bank account and saw three fraudulent charges from Target, according to reports.

McCarthy made three transactions for $425.99, $845.49, and $108.33. The transaction of $425.99 was the only one completed.

The victim reported the charges to CCSO and gave a description of McCarthy.

CCSO got the security footage from the NCH Wellness Center and saw McCarthy, who the victim described.

McCarthy was caught three months later stealing out the NCH Wellness Center lockers again under similar circumstances. She was arrested by Naples police.

In this case McCarthy made four transactions for $914.82, $454.94, $504.94, and another for $914.82. The reports said all these transactions were completed.

McCarthy identified herself in the security camera footage from both cases.