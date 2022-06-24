With Roe v Wade overturned, what could be next

The United States Supreme Court reversed its decision on the nearly fifty-year-old ruling of Roe v Wade. This ends the federally protected right to an abortion.

Now, some say, the court is working to reverse other controversial rulings.

On the heels of overturning Roe v Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas is calling to “correct the error” in other landmark cases, making some sound off at the suggestion.

“It is weird to think that we can regress after we progress right? We take one step forward, we end up taking two steps back and now we’re taking five steps back,” Timothy Blake-Reyes said.

Five votes are what it took to overturn Row v Wade. One of those who voted to reverse the ruling was Justice Clarence Thomas. Now calling on the court to overrule a trio of civil rights rulings. Decisions that legalized the right to access contraceptives, rights to same-sex intimacy, and same-sex-marriage.

“It’s interesting that he wants to even call for this because his marriage, himself is determined legal by a supreme court ruling,” Blake-Reyes said. “It’s not written anywhere in our Constitution to be legal, so it’s kind of a weird irony that’s not lost on me.”

Blake-Reyes has been with his now-husband Neil, for 15 years. The thought of their rights being taken away or overturned citing substantive due process is concerning. The couple has been married for five years.

“The idea that I’m going to have to put him in say a will so that way anything I leave behind goes to him, because our marriage would be nullified is scary,” Blake-Reyes said.

Blake-Reyes said he hopes what’s happening in Washington wakes people up.

“At the end of the day we elect these people they put those people into office and it’s really really important that we go out and do that and I think that hopefully,” Blake-Reyes said. “This is one of those times that really kind of invigorates people to go do that.”

The court’s majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, repeatedly insists that the Justices’ decision to abandon Roe poses no threat to other precedents. The court’s liberal wing, expressed concerns in a dissenting opinion released on Today, writing that “No one should be confident that this majority is done with its work.”