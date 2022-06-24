Vigil for the Surfside victims one year later

Maybe you know one or some of the 98 names on the Surfside memorial, maybe you don’t. What we all know is they died in a horrific and tragic way.

The collapse is on video for everyone to see.

Alida Boswick, Luis’ Great Aunt, told WINK News, that she still feels so much pain over the brave soul she lost.

“He was very handicapped. And Annie took very well care of him. And they just had the greatest relationship and… and we miss them,” Alida said.

Luis Bermudez might have been confined to a wheelchair, but he wasn’t defined by anything.

“He was very sweet. He doesn’t talk too much. quiet. Very quiet. But, but he was happy. He didn’t feel like he has a disability. In that… In his body… he was free. He was free.” Luis’s Great Aunt Angela said.

The 26-year-old, nicknamed, ‘Louiyo’ suffered from Muscular Dystrophy. He and his mother, Ana Ortiz, lived on the seventh floor of the Champlain Towers South.

“We lost 98 souls for negligence. That person needs to, or those person needs to become accountable,” Alida said.

In the year since the Champlain Towers South collapsed, Louiyo and Ana’s family has done a lot. They’ve entered into therapy and gotten closer to God.

When asked, what was it like walking up to the wall, finding their names?

“I accept everything. I accepted. Now, she’s in heaven,” Josefina Henriquez, a mother, and grandmother to Surfside victims said.

WINK News recorded this heartbroken return to the deadly scene for the first time, seen below.

“It was time for me to come here… and say goodbye. And right now, I have peace,” Henriquez said.

Since Henriquez can’t hug her only daughter or grandson anymore, this will have to do. Knowing that he’s at peace, so she can have her peace too.