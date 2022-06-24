Tormentas severas para hoy viernes

Suroeste de Florida
Tenemos un nivel 1/5 del pronóstico de tormentas severas hoy. Las tormentas en algunas horas, empezando cerca de las 4, pueden producir vientos hasta 60 mph, granizo pequeño, muchos relámpagos y lluvias fuertes. Aquí están algunos snapshots del modelo/Future Track. Van a formar al interior y avanzan hacia la costa durante la noche.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.