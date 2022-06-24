SWFL reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

SWFL hears reactions from both sides after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Right now people who are pro-abortion rights are gathering in downtown Fort Myers to have their voices heard.

Organizers said their rally will be safe and peaceful but solemn and not to look for a lot of signs as they want to keep a somber tone.

The march is a group effort amongst the southwest Florida Red Cloaks, women’s march Fort Myers and Florida now all groups that advocate for pro-abortion rights.

This rally has been planned for weeks now, they just didn’t know if it would be celebratory or sour.

Amanda Patterson of the southwest Florida Red Cloaks did not hold back her disdain for the supreme court.

“As much we were expecting it, it didn’t soften the blow to wake up today and go back 50 years in history, it’s not kind of time travel I’m interested in,” Patterson said.

Neither did Nancy Terreri, president of Lee County.

“It just doesn’t seem believable, that we could have people sitting there in robes making decisions like this about our bodies,” Terreri said.

Terreri said she marched for women’s rights before roe became the law of the land in 1973. She witnessed friends get abortions before the ruling and after.

“To see the difference between these two young women both making a similar choice in their life and one putting her life at risk and the other one, you know, being able to have a safe medical abortion,” Patterson said.

Patterson said she has faced the decision herself.

“I’ve had two abortions myself, and my life wouldn’t be where it was if I hadn’t had that option. So it truly saved my life and my future,” Patterson said.

Kari Lerner, the chair of the democratic party in Lee County answered this way.

“The thoughts are that there will be states that will need to be set up as safe havens… Where women can be protected. And I mean, I guess there’ll be a new underground railroad where you seek out reproductive freedoms,” Lerner said.

On the other side of this decision, anti-abortionists had a good feeling today would come when someone at the Supreme Court leaked a draft decision that said the court would overturn Roe v Wade.

They believe the Supreme Court’s ruling will save countless lives of unborn children. But not every life because states like Florida still allow abortion.

In Florida, a new law takes effect and restricts the procedure to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Karen Liebert, MD, OBGYN Doctor and Member of the Diocese of Venice said she’s seen many women have an abortion and then suffer physically, emotionally, and mentally.

That led her to fight abortion even becoming the medical director at a community pregnancies clinic in Sarasota.

“I am just thrilled that our, our dedication to the pro-life movement, many, many people have done this, most of us are volunteers. And we are just thrilled that this is finally coming,” Liebert said.

Liebert said it’s her life’s work and dedication to saving babies.

A feeling echoed by the catholic diocese of Venice.

In his statement, Bishop Frank Dewane said in part, “In God’s eyes, all human life is sacred, from conception to natural death; this is the teaching of the Catholic Church. This (Supreme Court) ruling now undoes the grave injustice of 1973, when Roe v. Wade decided that an entire class of human beings, the preborn, were outside the protection of the law.”

The founder of the Law of Life Summit an annual conference held each year on the eve of the march for life in Washington D.C, said now’s not the time to stop praying.

The states can still and many will still allow abortion

Royce Hood, founder of Law of Life Summit and attorney said, “Ultimately, if we want to win this war, we have to win hearts and minds and have to help people realize that abortion should be unthinkable. There’s other alternatives.”

BC Cloutier, with Action for Life said the supreme court’s decision isn’t about winners and losers.

“I think that we need to come together and determine what is acceptable to both sides and there I mean, I’m sure that’s possible,” Cloutier said.

After years of decline, the rate of abortion started to spike again five years ago.

For example, in Florida in 2020, there were 74,000 abortions. Last year that number climbed to 79,000.

That number is certain to fall with today’s decision.