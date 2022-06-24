SWFL Planned Parenthood sees protestors after Roe v Wade overturned

South Fort Myers Planned parenthood saw protestors just as Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Along with protesters, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was present.

WINK News was also there and spoke with Planned Parenthood and people who are anti-abortion

This Planned Parenthood location in south Fort Myers started like another. The regular handful of protesters showed up as they have for years and years.

The Supreme Court ruling to eliminate the right to an abortion prompted a driver to stop and scream.

That moment did not dampen the spirit of those people who’ve prayed for this day to come.

Bevelyn Williams, an anti-abortion protester said, “it was just amazing. To see the vindication of innocent children that had been murdered all at this time.”

But the president of the planned parenthood in Southwest Florida said this is not a day to celebrate.

Stephanie Fraim, president and CEO of SWFL and Central Planned Parenthood, “to watch our supreme court so cavalierly discard the rights that we have enjoyed for 50 years, is shocking.”

Grace Ross, a pro-abortion rights protester said, the government is mostly men making rights and laws against women.

But for the anti-abortion advocates who came here day after day year after year, said they are not going to stop.

Florida’s new abortion law set to take effect next Friday still allows women to have the procedure during the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Jo Scott, an anti-abortion protester said, “it’s not over, we know that we know there’s still going to be a battle. But this is a foothold. This is where satan presides over his blood lust. And today that stopped. Now we’re hoping that all the states would go along with it.”

On Twitter, the governor said the prayers of millions have been answered. And Florida will work to expand pro-life protections.

What does that mean?

Might Florida look to ban abortion altogether?

The governor did not say.