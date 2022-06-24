Search continues for missing baby, toddler last seen in Fort Myers

Friday marks day three of the search for two missing children, last seen in Fort Myers.

Authorities are still trying to locate 2-month-old Genesis Barrios and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios, who have been missing since at least Sunday.

The two children may be in the custody of their biological parents Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and Inmer Barrios.

Fort Myers police said they were contacted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to check on the status of the children who were staying at a relative’s home on Maravilla Avenue in Fort Myers.

The children were not found and a missing children’s alert was issued on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Fort Myers police arrested the children’s aunt, Iris Barrios Ozorio, 34, for interfering with custody.

They have also issued an arrest warrant for Sanchez-Rojas.

On Friday, WINK News spoke to someone who knows the parents of the two girls.

The woman said she did not like the vibe she got from Inmer Barrios. The woman, who WINK News is not identifying, described the father of the girls as “sketchy.”

The woman said Inmer Barrios is “long gone by now. He’s probably out of the country.”

A neighbor who lives nearby the Fort Myers home said anything is possible.

“Nobody can be safe because we do not know the whole story because there are too many scenarios,” said Mike Taborsky.

Florida will only issue a Missing Child Alert when they believe the children are in life-threatening danger.

If you know the whereabouts of the family, call Fort Myers police.