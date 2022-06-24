Scattered storms, triple-digit heat index on Friday

High temperatures return to the 90s across almost all of Southwest Florida.

An increase in humidity will make many locations “feel like” they are experiencing triple-digit heat.

For that reason, heat advisories have been issued for DeSoto, Highlands and Glades counties until 7:00 PM.

Rain chances will be much higher than what we experienced on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will form after lunchtime and persist into the early overnight hours.

Additionally, a (1/5) severe weather outlook is in place for a large portion of the WINK viewing area. Damaging winds and lightning will be the primary threats with the strongest thunderstorms.

Boaters will have fantastic conditions on the water, although they will likely encounter rain and storms at some point.

A tropical wave in the Atlantic Basin now has a medium (60%) chance of formation over the next five days. Our weather models are beginning to agree that this system will likely enter the Caribbean next week.

Regardless, this disturbance is thousands of miles away from Florida, and it is too early to speculate on its exact path. If this does organize into a named storm, it would take the name Bonnie.