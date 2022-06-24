Public meeting in Orangetree on connecting Golden Gate Blvd E, Collier Blvd

People who commute on Golden Gate Boulevard East are invited to a Friday evening meeting in Orangetree regarding potential future connections between Golden Gate Boulevard East and Collier Boulevard.

The Wilson Boulevard Extension Corridor Study is evaluating potential corridors to connect the two roads to improve access between neighborhoods/destinations, roadway network connectivity and speed of emergency responses. All interested members of the public are invited to attend a public information meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the multipurpose room of the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office, located at 14700 Immokalee Road.

To learn more about the study visit the Collier County government website. The meeting displays and handouts will be available online after the public meeting.