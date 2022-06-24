North Port police arrest man accused of trying to meet up with teen

NORTH PORT
North Port police have arrested a Palmetto man they say traveled to a park to meet a 14-year-old.
Instead, Harold Junior Castor Rodriguez, 25, was met by detectives pretending to be a teen girl.
Castor Rodriguez is faces charges of using an electronic device in an attempt to lure and then meet a child. He also faces an additional of using a communication device to facilitate a felony.
Police said Castor Rodriguez was using a hat app to reach the teen.
Castor Rodriguez is currently in the Sarasota County Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.