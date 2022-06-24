North Port police arrest man accused of trying to meet up with teen

North Port police have arrested a Palmetto man they say traveled to a park to meet a 14-year-old.

Instead, Harold Junior Castor Rodriguez, 25, was met by detectives pretending to be a teen girl.

Castor Rodriguez is faces charges of using an electronic device in an attempt to lure and then meet a child. He also faces an additional of using a communication device to facilitate a felony.

Police said Castor Rodriguez was using a hat app to reach the teen.

Castor Rodriguez is currently in the Sarasota County Jail with no bond.