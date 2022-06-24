New rock climbing facility in SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, a new rock climbing facility opening in SWFL has something fun and challenging for everyone.

Fort Rock is an indoor rock climbing facility in south Fort Myers off Alico Rd.

Ashley and Vincent Simonelli built the 60,000-square-foot commerce center in 2019. After the pandemic hit, they got to thinking about something to put in their last available unit.

You can watch the full report above.

Click here to read the full article.