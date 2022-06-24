Missing 2-month-old and 2-year-old found in Mexico

2-month-old Genesis and 2-year-old Yazmin Barios have been found safe in Mexico.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, after a days-long manhunt, this week after the children disappeared from their aunt’s home. The siblings were located by Mexican Officials with the help of US Marshalls.

They should be returning to the United States in the next couple of days.

This is a developing story and WINK News will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.