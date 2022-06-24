Jury hears witnesses in Sheila O’Leary trial

Robyn Jackson, a Lee County EMS, told the jury she saw Ezra, 18-months-old, not breathing and laying on a bed. Found with no pulse and rigor mortis starting to set in, indicating the toddler had been dead for some time.

Jackson became reduced to tears reliving the day in September 2019.

Jackson said she spoke to the defendant, Sheila O’Leary, to get information about Ezra and his health. This way, she could pass it along to the medical examiner.

You can watch the full report above.