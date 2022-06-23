Thursday brings warmer weather, stray showers

Southwest Florida’s high temperatures will be slightly warmer than what we reached on Wednesday.

A few stray showers will develop after lunchtime. These low-end rain chances will persist into Thursday evening.

While most of us will remain dry today, an increase in humidity will bring back scattered rain chances by the weekend.

Boaters will see improvements within our bays in comparison to Wednesday. This will be complemented by a mostly dry forecast.

The Weather Authority is not expecting any additional named storms to form in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, or the Caribbean over the next five days.