SWFL nurse sentenced to 2 years in prison for filing false tax returns

A registered nurse from Southwest Florida was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for filing three years of false tax returns.

According to court documents, Jennifer Hansen was employed by a medical examination company to evaluate individuals who were seeking life insurance policies. In that role, she earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in income during the years 2016, 2017 and 2018, all of which she intentionally omitted from her federal income tax returns. Through her false returns, Hansen caused a tax loss to the U.S. of $257,830.44. The Court ordered her to make full restitution to the IRS in that amount.

During the investigation into Hansen’s taxes, investigators say they also learned a substantial portion of Hansen’s unreported income was illegitimately earned by submitting false records to her employer, claiming to have examined real patients when she actually had not. The court ordered Hansen to pay over $1,000,000 in restitution to her former employer.

On March 22, Hansen had pleaded guilty to the charges of filing false tax returns.