Stolen tiny home found burnt to the ground

Authorities found Richard Dunmire’s tiny home reduced to rubble, burnt to the ground, after being stolen. The veteran who built it is devastated after putting a year of his life into building it.

Dunmire said, “Tiny homes are built like a home, they’re not built like a trailer.”

Once a home, now a blackened shell that burns a hole in Dunmire’s heart.

Dunmire said, “Never ever in my dreams did I think that they would turn it to ashes. I just couldn’t imagine.”

Nearly two weeks ago someone stole the tiny home from the parking lot of a shell factory in North Fort Myers. The home was built by Dunmire and his son together.

What was once Dunmire’s dream, is now a pile of ashes in the woods off of Bayshore Blvd.

Dunmire explained how he felt, “Oh devastated. When the officer, he’s so nice, he said I got some news for you Richard, but it’s not good. I couldn’t think what could be any worse.”

“This is what the sheriff’s department brought back to me these are things that the people that stole it stripped out and I’m sure they were going to sell it,” Dunmire said. “They’re not in the best of shape but at least they’re back here.”

Not defeated and with plenty of motivation Dunmire has a plan for the next tiny home.

Dunmire revealed, “I’m hoping three months, we’re gonna speed this one up and I have more help.”

He’s getting help from a community with a big heart.

Dunmire said, “I can’t tell you how many emails I’ve got from Small builders saying, I roofer called me said I’ll put the roof on free, tell me when you’re ready. A Carpenter said I’ll give you Saturdays.”

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, they don’t have any suspects in this case.

Richard explained the reason he dreams of building tiny homes is to help senior citizens. Housing is expensive, health care is expensive, so he thought grandma and grandpa could drop the tiny homes in their kid’s backyard. This way, they can watch their grandchildren grow up while making sure mom’s cooking is never far away.