Pet Pals: Ranger

On this weekly Pet Pal segment, WINK News anchor Taylor Petras meets another adoptable pet from the Gulf Coast Humane Society: Ranger.

Ranger has been patiently waiting at GCHS for around 3 months. Ranger is an athletic 4-year-old who would love a home with active humans, but he is also known to just lounge around. Ranger has heartworms, but don’t let that deter you from adopting him—GCHS will cover the cost to continue his treatment at home.

Due to renovations, adoptions at the Gulf Coast Humane Society are by appointment only. Give them a call at (239) 332-0364 or email [email protected] to meet Ranger.