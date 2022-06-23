NCH Healthcare System hosting job fairs

COLLIER COUNTY

The NCH Healthcare System is hosting a virtual job fair on Tuesday with an in-person job fair to follow on July 9.

NCH has hundreds of open positions in a variety of fields, from nursing and phlebotomy to front desk and support staff, according got to NCH.

The hospital system is offering a QR code for easy access to applicants to be able to make an appointment with a member of the NCH recruitment team. Applicants will also be eligible for on-the-spot interviews at the in-person hiring event.

With the QR Code, virtual applicants can access and sign up for a 15-minute WebEx screening interview between the hours of 7:30am and 5:45pm.

Once the hospital system has the applicant’s information (position interest, shift, etc.), the recruitment team will send a WebEx invitation to a hiring manager whom they believe may be a good fit.

