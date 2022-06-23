Man arrested after shooting injures 1 in Naples Manor

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say he shot another man nine times in Naples Manor.

Israel Catarino Felipe faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened at a residence in the 5000 block of Johns Street shortly before 6 a.m., according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Catarino Felipe and the 30-year-old victim knew each other and became involved in a dispute inside the home when Catarino Felipe retrieved the gun and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim, who was shot nine times, was airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Lee County. He is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Catarino Felipe fled but was found at a nearby apartment complex.

Felipe will be held on an ICE detainer at the Collier County Jail.