Lehigh acres woman celebrates her 107th birthday

A Lehigh Acres woman is celebrating her 107th birthday and dancing into a new year of life.

Gwen Hutchinson is surrounded by family and friends, who traveled from all over Florida to be with her on her 107th birthday.

“To see everybody come to see me and celebrate with me,” Hutchinson said.

Despite her age, Gwen plays the piano, gets around by herself and can dance.

Kelly Heron, community relations manager at Lehigh Acres place said, “there’s really not much she can’t do.”

WINK News asked, what’s her secret to living and living well?

Gwen said, God.

“Put your trust in him and pray for him have a good heart for people,” Hutchinson said.

Gwen’s loved ones made it clear she has a huge heart.

Ginger Petruzzelli, Gwen’s friend said, “she’s a wonderful person. Caring, giving, and will give you the shirt off her back.”

Yvette Maitland-Vargas, Gwen’s niece said she’s a very loving person and has a lot of friends. Her memory is amazing.

Something she reminisces on often is being a nurse. Gwen came to America from Jamaica in the mid-60s because of a nursing shortage.

They were supposed to be recruiting girls from Jamaica because American girls wouldn’t work, so they recruited girls from Jamaica to work here,” Hutchinson said.

Gwen said her future includes making more memories and gearing up for her 108th birthday.

Gwen told WINK News her secret to keep on moving and grooving at 107 years old is to soak her feet in epson salt and vinegar.