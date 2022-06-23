House fire under investigation on Milano Street in Ave Maria

AVE MARIA
Fire crews responded to a house fire on Milano Street in Ave Maria on Thursday morning.
According to the Immokalee Fire Control District, no injuries have been reported. People are asked to avoid the area. The fire marshal is on the way to investigate the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
