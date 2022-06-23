Fort Myers police issues arrest warrant for mother of missing children

Published: June 23, 2022 3:06 PM EDT
Updated: June 23, 2022 3:16 PM EDT
missing
Two children, 2-month-old Genesis Barrios and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios, are missing (left). They could be in the company of Evelin Sanchez-Rojas (biological mother of both children) and possibly Inmer Barrios (right).
FORT MYERS

Fort Myers police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the mother of two missing Fort Myers children.

Evelin Sanchez-Rojas is accused of interfering with the custody of 2-month-old Genesis Barrios and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The police department said they responded to the Maravilla Avenue home, which is where the children were last seen, as an assist to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe the children could be with 25-year-old Sanchez-Rojas and Inmer Barrios, 35, who is the children’s father.

Fort Myers police said that during the initial investigation, detectives learned that both children had left with Sanchez-Rojas and “possibly” Barrios, which is in violation to a court order.

Fort Myers police detectives contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Fort Myers Police Department said it is working closely with the FDLE, U.S. Marshals, the FBI and Homeland Security.

