FDA bans Juul sales in US

Juul sales are banned in the U.S., the Federal Drug Administration made it official.

A move applauded by the national campaign for tobacco-free kids.

“If we’re going to continue to make the progress in reducing youth cigarette smoking and e-cigarette smoking, this decision is a critical next step,” said Matthew Myers, president of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The medical community agrees that snuffing out Juul is a good thing.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and generally speaking, nicotine is a highly addictive substance, especially when used by children and young adults. Because during this time is when you form some of the synapses in your brain that are for addiction,” said Dr. Shyam Kapadia, a pulmonologist and critical care specialist.

Kapadia told WINK News she and her partners have seen people that come in and smoke e-cigarettes and have developed lung damage in the form of lung collapse.

The CDC created a term for e-cigarette lung damage calling it electronic vaping-associated pulmonary illness (EVALI). Linked to chemicals, including vitamin e acetate, that is added to e-cigarettes, the impact can be devastating.

“It’s called popcorn lung. And that can lead to long-term lung damage, respiratory failure, requiring oxygen need,” said Kapadia.

Taking Juul out of the marketplace may be a first step in helping young smokers stop the habit.