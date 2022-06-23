Deputies investigating death on Wyldewood Lakes Court in Whiskey Creek

WHISKEY CREEK
Deputies are investigating a death on Wyldewood Lakes Court in Whiskey Creek on Thursday morning.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the death does not appear suspicious at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.
