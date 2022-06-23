Deputies investigating death on Wyldewood Lakes Court in Whiskey Creek

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: June 23, 2022 9:37 AM EDT
Updated: June 23, 2022 10:21 AM EDT
Lee County deputies at a home on Wyldewood Lakes Court where a death investigation is taking place. Credit: WINK News
WHISKEY CREEK

Deputies are investigating a death on Wyldewood Lakes Court in Whiskey Creek on Thursday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the death does not appear suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

