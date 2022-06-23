Cape Coral man arrested, accused of I-75 road rage shooting

A Cape Coral man is in custody facing multiple felony charges after detectives say he shot into an occupied vehicle on I-75 in Collier County during a road rage incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Vincent Yanoti III, 61, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm. He was taken into custody by the Cape Coral Police Department officers at his residence Wednesday morning.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to I-75 at Immokalee Road shortly after 3 p.m. following a report of a road rage incident with shots being fired into a vehicle. The investigation determined that Yanoti’s vehicle hit the victim’s vehicle from behind as both were merging onto northbound I-75 at Immokalee Road. The victim pulled over on the side of the onramp to exchange driver information, and Yanoti pulled ahead of him and stopped as well.

Yanoti exited his car, began walking toward the victim’s car, pulled out a firearm and began firing shots through the victim’s windshield. The victim lay across the front seat of his vehicle to avoid the gunfire as Yanoti continued to shoot. When the gunshots stopped, the victim sat back up but Yanoti fired again. Yanoti got back in his car and drove north on I-75.

The victim, whose identity is protected under Marsy’s Law, was not hit by bullets but was injured by shattered glass fragments hitting his body. Once detectives identified Yanoti as the suspect, CCSO worked with CCPD to take him into custody. Yanoti is being booked into the Lee County Jail.