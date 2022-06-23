Active search for 77-year-old man missing from Charlotte County home

Deputies are actively searching for a 77-year-old man missing from his Charlotte County home since Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a search is underway for Charles Lambert, who walked out of his Moreland Avenue residence late Wednesday afternoon and has not been seen since. CCSO does not have a specific description of the clothes he may be wearing, and Lambert does not have a wallet or phone on him.

Peace River K9 Search and Rescue Association Inc. joined the search on Thursday. Anyone with information on Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at (941) 639-2101.