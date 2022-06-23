85-year-old man who struck family at Walmart has careless driving record

Cape Coral police say an 85-year-old man is responsible for the crash that killed a 12-year-old and injured two others at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Sierra Rose Vazquez, 12, died, police said. Ivan Vazquez, 63, was also struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Susanne K. Cohn-Vazquez, 43, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The driver, who is from Cape Coral, did not sustain any injuries in the crash. WINK News is not naming the man because he has not been charged with a crime at this time.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the man was parked in a parking space in front of the entrance of Walmart at 1619 Del Prado Boulevard South.

When he was backing out of the parking space, he pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes and struck the family, police said. The two adults were projected after being struck, but the young girl was run over, according to police.

After striking the family, the man kept accelerating and struck a second car. The second car fled the scene of the crash.

The man was cited in 2020 for careless driving, according to court records.

According to the citation from the Cape Coral Police Department, he drove too fast into a cement barrier in a parking lot, lost control and struck a parked car.

Cape Coral police want anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the department by calling 239-574-3223.

Tips can also be sent to their website or by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).