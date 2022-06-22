Young girl’s Matilda Jane fashion dreams come true with Make A Wish Foundation

A dream come true for 11-year-old Addy Iannello-Kompare with cystic fibrosis Wednesday, all thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation. Traveling, thanks to the foundation, from Indiana to Southwest Florida, Addy became a fashion designer with Matilda Jane.

Addy got to show off her skills to the designers all the way to designing her own bag.

Addy said, “I wanted to design for Matilda Jane, ever since I was little.” She showed her sketchbook to the Matilda Jane clothing designers.

When asked what her drawings mean to her, Addy said, “A lot. They mean to me a lot of like, a lot of stuff. They make me happy to give. They give a little bit more to my life.”

Addy was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at three weeks old. Her mother, Tara Iannello, was very clear if the diagnosis stops her daughter.

Iannello said, “Oh, heck no. Heck, no. She would play outside all day and do everything she could. You don’t know the child’s even sick.”

The day at Matilda Jane for Addy was very eventful. Designing her own purse, a sneak peek at the fall collection, getting all dolled up, and the best part giving her expert advice on all of Matilda Jane’s social media platforms.

CEO and Executive Chair Woman with Matilda Jane Clothing, Donna Colaco said, “We say we believe that we can change the world one twirl at a time and to be able to impact Addy and see her smile and be so filled with joy today is more gratification than I can get from anything else I do all day long.”

Iannello said, “It means the world because this is something she’ll never forget. She will be able to hold on to forever even in the hospital, or wherever she’s at in her life.”

Addy shopped the summer collection and took home lots of clothes. Matilda Jane clothing will soon ship her the purse that she designed herself.

Cystic fibrosis didn’t stop Addy from living her dream. An inspirational story of overcoming illness and showing her true strength.