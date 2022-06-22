12-year-old dies in crash at Walmart in Cape Coral

A 12-year-old child died in a crash near a Walmart in Cape Coral late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cape Coral Police, the crash happened at 1619 Del Prado Blvd. South. The crash got upgraded to a traffic homicide investigation.

Officer Brandon Sancho said, “The driver did stay on scene after the crash. Three total people were hit.”

Officer Sancho also said that there are currently unknown charges.

CCPD is asking people to avoid the area and parking lot and to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update with new information as it becomes available.