Robbery suspect sought in Fort Myers

Police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of being involved in a robbery of a disabled 64-year-old man in Fort Myers.

The robbery occurred on Saturday, according to police.

The victim was lured to the Travelodge, at 4760 S. Cleveland Ave. where he was met by two men and one woman who pistol-whipped and beat the man before taking his cash, watch, car keys and cell phone.

They fled and left the victim beaten and locked in a hotel room.

Anyone who can recognize the man is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).