Record-breaking Burmese python found in Collier County

A massive python weighing 215 pounds was recently found in the Everglades.

The snake was also found with a record number of eggs. It is the largest Burmese python to be found in the State of Florida and it was captured in Collier County.

It was about 18 feet long. About 122 eggs were also found.

It was 2-record breaking discoveries by the research team in the Conservancy’s python program.

“This could be one of the founding snakes from back then that was intentionally released, escaped pet, who knows,” said Ian Bartoszek, python project manager with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. “You’re looking at the scale of the problem.”

For the last 10 years, the Conservancy’s team has tracked pythons, studying movement, breeding behaviors and habitat use.

A radio transmitter implanted in a male scout snake lead them to the large snake in a remote area of the Picayune Strand State Park.

“What do you think it took to make a 215-pound snake out here, that slot of native wildlife, all of her friends, all of her boyfriends out there doing the same,” Bartoszek said. “We’re on to them.”

Their growth depends on what they eat.

For this particular snake, their last mail was an adult white-tailed deer, the primary food source of the endangered Florida panther.

“This is what we’re dealing with here,” Bartoszek said. “This is the why, why we are learning more about this invasive animal, because of the impact that they’re having.”

The impact is on the Everglades ecosystem.

The pythons are killing off other animals and increasing their own population.

A recent study showed fox, rabbit, raccoon, opossum, deer and bobcat populations are significantly down due to pythons.

There is no easy way to get rid of them but researchers at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida will continue to study the invasive species.

The annual prize-winning hunt for invasive Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades will begin in Aug. 5.