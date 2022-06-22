Non-invasive aesthetic treatment lifts sagging brows and jawlines

The gold standard to lift sagging skin used to be surgery, but there’s a new option that’s much less invasive.

Naples medical aesthetician, Jacqui Rochonchou finds a lot of people want maximum results with minimal disruption. A medical device, FDA-cleared late last year for lifting sagging brows and jawlines.

It’s called Sofwave and uses ultrasound instead of a scalpel.

Rochonchou said, ” Anyone can walk through our doors and say, I want to look youthful, I want to look refreshed, I want to lift something, I want to get a reduction in lines and wrinkles.”

Cleared as a non-invasive dermatological aesthetic treatment, it’s based on proven technology. Ultrasound waves vibrate and heat up tissue just deep enough to create a thermal injury below the skin, encouraging new collagen growth.

Rochonchou said, “It hits at about a 1.5-millimeter depth, which is why you have no downtime. And during that procedure, you get about seven parallel beams that go into the skin. And that helps you build natural collagen as well as elastin.”

Thermal ultrasound is also used to treat soft tissue injuries and other medical issues.

A row of parallel beams directs energy to a superficial level. Meaning, less pain and no downtime, very different than surgery.

Rochonchou said, “There’s also no residual scarring or anything like that like you will get with an actual facelift.”

Patient Amy Duchensneau said, “When I went to sisters for Thanksgiving, they were looking at me saying ‘What did you do?’

Duchensneau got what she was looking for, a face that fit the age she feels.

This technology is approved for people 22-years-old and over. It takes up to a few months to see full results. The cost is under $2K per area, compared to the expense of surgery.