Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; June 22

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Tarael Fuller (DOB 8/27/96) – wanted in Collier County for violation of state probation for burglary, as well as a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of the possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing an officer.

He’s left a criminal footprint in both Lee and Collier Counties for a string of burglaries, thefts, as well as driving while under the influence at nearly twice the legal limit with a minor in the car.

Detectives think he’s still in the area, possibly laying low in East Naples or Golden Gate City, where he has been known to work from time to time in the fast food industry and in retail.

Fuller has several tattoos on both of his forearms and his left shoulder. And upon his arrest, he’ll be held without bond.

Edward Sands (DOB 7/29/70) – wanted in Lee County on an order revoking pretrial supervision for DUI (third within 10 years time).

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, police were called to a store in Cape Coral in reference to a guy who was acting rude and belligerent. He left before officers arrived, however, they managed to track him down and pull him over a few blocks away.

They immediately noted that he was extremely lethargic and subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests. Over the years, Sands has been booked 10 times before on charges of drugs, disorderly intoxication, probation violations and driving with a license that was suspended or revoked as a result of all those DUIs.

Sands has also been jailed in Pennsylvania. He is 6’0”, 175 pounds and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers.

Nicholas Strong (DOB 10/18/89) – wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant for failure to appear on a drug possession charge.

His most recent legal troubles started back in mid-March when he was pulled over after rolling through a stop sign. Officers noted that Strong was acting a bit bizarre, which prompted further questioning.

As it turns out, he had a warrant for his arrest for the possession of fentanyl. He was released from jail with the promise that he would show up for a subsequent court hearing, but for the last month, Strong has been a no-show.

He has six previous arrests for charges such as drugs and battery. He is 5’10”, 190 pounds with numerous tattoos on his face, neck, arms, and chest.

Strong was last known to be living in North Fort Myers and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com