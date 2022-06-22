Man arrested, accused of selling cocaine throughout Cape Coral

The Cape Coral Police Department says it has arrested a man they say was selling cocaine at various places in the city.

Wildy Elorme, 32, was arrested on Tuesday after what police called an ‘intricate investigation.’

Officers served a search warrant at Elorme’s home and said they found crack cocaine.

Elorme is facing four counts of cocaine possession, two counts of selling cocaine, and two counts of cocaine possession with the intent to sell.

Elorme was taken to Lee County Jail and has since bonded out.