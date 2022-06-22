Man arrested, accused of shooting 1 over volume of music in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS
Fort Myers police have arrested a 30-year-old man they say shot a man after he asked that loud music be turned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Central Avenue.
Alex Dwayne Smith faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by convicted Florida felon, driving while license suspended 3rd or Subsequent offense and drug possession.
Police said the shooting happened early Monday morning at around 3 a.m. at 2275 Central Avenue. The victim, police said, was shot in the foot and transported to a hospital for treatment.
Smith was arrested after police observed him driving the same vehicle involved with the shooting. He was taken into custody near Edison Mall.
