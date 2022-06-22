FMPD searching for suspects in attempted vehicle burglaries

The Fort Myers Police Department has released a video showing a group of people who were attempting to burglarize vehicles on Tuesday.

Police say the group of five people were able to get into some vehicles in the Lindsford Community.

FMPD is asking anyone who may know who these people are to give them a call at 239-321-7700.

Police say you can also leave a tip anonymously by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Fort Myers police recommend leaving your car locked and removing any valuables from it to help prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

You can watch a video of the suspects provided by Fort Myers police below.