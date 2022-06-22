FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for young siblings last seen in Fort Myers

A Missing Child Alert has been issued Wednesday morning for a pair of young siblings last seen in Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Florida, 2-month-old Genesis Barrios and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios were last seen in the 1800 block of Maravilla Avenue. Genesis was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue onesie, Yazmin a two-piece pink top and bottom with silver stars. Genesis has a pink blanket with her.

The children may be in the company of Evelin Sanchez-Rojas, 25, and Inmer Barrios, 35. They are reported to be traveling in a 2013 gray Dodge dart, FL TAG number QFGB59.