FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for young siblings last seen in Fort Myers

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: June 22, 2022 6:39 AM EDT
Updated: June 22, 2022 6:46 AM EDT
Missing child alert for Genesis and Yazmin Barrios. Credit: FDLE
FORT MYERS

A Missing Child Alert has been issued Wednesday morning for a pair of young siblings last seen in Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Florida, 2-month-old Genesis Barrios and 2-year-old Yazmin Barrios were last seen in the 1800 block of Maravilla Avenue. Genesis was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue onesie, Yazmin a two-piece pink top and bottom with silver stars. Genesis has a pink blanket with her.

The children may be in the company of Evelin Sanchez-Rojas, 25, and Inmer Barrios, 35. They are reported to be traveling in a 2013 gray Dodge dart, FL TAG number QFGB59.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News, First, Fair, Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media